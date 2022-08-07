Photos: Old Settlers Days Rodeo in Maxwell

The Wright Company hosted a rodeo as part of Old Settlers Days in Maxwell, Iowa, on Saturday. Maxwell began hosting Old Settlers Days in the late 1800s and it has since become a tradition to hold the event in early August.

The rodeo played host to several different events, including bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, roping, barrel racing, etc.

Rodeo clowns made several jokes about the weather being too hot. Temperatures reached a high of 99 degrees in Maxwell, with the starting time of the rodeo being about 95.