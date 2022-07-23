Photos: NTT IndyCar Series Qualifying and HyVeeDeals.com 250

The NTT IndyCar Series qualified for both the HyVeeDeals.com 250 and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Teammates Will Power (12) and Josef Newgarden (2) swept the front row for both racing events.

Today drivers raced the HyVeeDeals.com 250 and the top three finishers were Newgarden, Pato O’Ward (5) and Power.

The NTT IndyCar Series will complete the doubleheader tomorrow on Sunday, July 24.