Photos: NTT IndyCar Series Qualifying and HyVeeDeals.com 250

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
July 23, 2022

The NTT IndyCar Series qualified for both the HyVeeDeals.com 250 and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Teammates Will Power (12) and Josef Newgarden (2) swept the front row for both racing events.

Today drivers raced the HyVeeDeals.com 250 and the top three finishers were Newgarden, Pato O’Ward (5) and Power.

The NTT IndyCar Series will complete the doubleheader tomorrow on Sunday, July 24.

Gallery|40 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Cars wait in the garage area before qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
