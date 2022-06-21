Photos: Iowa rower Jaecee Hall creates clothing brand to empower female athletes

Gabby Drees, Photo Editor
June 21, 2022

University of Iowa rower Jaecee Hall created her own shirt in late March to wear to practice after being unable to find clothing that empowered female athletes. After a few teammates expressed interest, she created her own brand and sold the first shirt in May. Since then, she’s sold around 300 items.

“Various barriers and obstacles are thrown in front of all female athletes,” Hall said. “Regardless of those barriers, we female athletes are unbreakable.”

 

062022-JaeceeHallUnbreakableFemaleAthleteFINAL-GD-01
Gallery|15 Photos
Gabby Drees
The original sketch for an “Unbreakable Female Athlete” shirt sits atop a desk at Iowa rower Jaecee Hall's apartment in Iowa City on Sunday, June 19, 2022. “I chose the word unbreakable because it… is the epitome of what female athletes are,” Hall said.
Facebook Comments