Photos: Iowa rower Jaecee Hall creates clothing brand to empower female athletes

University of Iowa rower Jaecee Hall created her own shirt in late March to wear to practice after being unable to find clothing that empowered female athletes. After a few teammates expressed interest, she created her own brand and sold the first shirt in May. Since then, she’s sold around 300 items.

“Various barriers and obstacles are thrown in front of all female athletes,” Hall said. “Regardless of those barriers, we female athletes are unbreakable.”