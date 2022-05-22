Photos: Celebration of Dr. Christine Grant’s life

The University of Iowa Athletics Department hosted a celebration of Dr. Christine Grant’s life at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

Former Iowa women’s sports information director Liz Ullman, University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson, former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lark Birdsong, former Iowa field hockey coach Judith Davidson, former University of Iowa basketball player Jaimie Printy Brandt, former Iowa softball coach Gayle Blevins, former NCAA president Judy Sweet, Grant’s last graduate student and NCAA managing director of inclusion Amy Wilson, and deputy director of Iowa Athletics Barbara Burke spoke at the event.

“Her lessons have informed my own life and career,” Ullman said. “We deserve to be taken seriously and in turn, we have to take ourselves seriously.”

Grant helped the Title IX Task Force, testified in front of Congress, and served as the University of Iowa’s director of intercollegiate athletics for women, with 27 Big Ten titles and 12 NCAA championships won. Grant died Dec. 31, 2021.