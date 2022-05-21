Photos: 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament – session two

In session two of the 2022 USA Wrestling Senior World Team Trials Challenge Tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday, the Hawkeye Wrestling Club’s 65kg Pat Lugo, 68kg Rachel Water and 76kg Jordan Nelson saw competition.

Water’s fell into the consolation rounds after losing to Menlo Wrestling Club’s Solin Piearcy, 6-2. Lugo and Nelson both lost in consolations, ending their path to third place.

Iowa women’s wrestling commit Nyla Valencia advanced to the consolation semi-finals by defeating Grand View Wrestling Club’s Arelys Valles, 13-2.

Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC’s 74kg David Carr lost in the semi-finals to Nittany Lion Wrestling Club’s Jason Nolf, 8-0. Carr will have a chance to take third place in the consolation rounds.

The tournament will start again with session three on May 22 at Xtream Arena.