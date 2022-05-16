Letter to the Editor | Vote for Adam Zabner in the House District 90 primary

Adam Zabner, democratic candidate running for Iowa House District 90, speaks during the University of Iowa Faculty Staff Legislative Forum at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Adam Zabner is smart, energetic and connected to our community.

Adam is a product of Iowa City public schools. He will be a strong public education advocate.

What impresses me the most about Adam is his decision to call Iowa home and work to make it a fairer, more prosperous place for everyone.

Iowa faces a lot of difficult challenges and threats to our future. Adam will listen, learn the issues and do the hard work to effectively represent Iowa City in the Iowa General Assembly.

Please join me in voting for a new young leader, Adam Zabner for House District 90 on June 7.

– Joe Bolkcom, Iowa senator, District 43.