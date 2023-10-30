The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball wins exhibition game against Quincy, 103-76, behind extended offensive run for Hawkeye first-year players.
Basic Goods to close, CIELO boutique to open second location in Ped Mall space
U.S. Department of Education to update civil rights protections due to rise of antisemitism on college campuses
Haley, DeSantis tie in new Iowa Poll showing increasing race for Trump rival
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz ‘in last season’ with Iowa football
Advertisement

Letter To Editor | On Israel, context is key

Will Silverstein
October 30, 2023
Letter+To+Editor+%7C+On+Israel%2C+context+is+key
Getty Images/iStockphoto

As a Jewish Daily Iowan alum, I am concerned that none of the stories on the Israel-Hamas War have included the positions of Pro-Israel Jews on campus. I was even more concerned you let a certain opinion piece go unanswered.

It appears your Opinions Editor is collecting death count information from the Gaza Health Ministry. For those unaware, Hamas controls the information coming out of the Strip. If you think these death counts are accurate, you probably believe all that humanitarian aid heading to Gaza will actually be used to treat civilians who need it. Hint: it won’t..

Furthermore, Israel used a majority of its last $1 billion+ dollar package to restock the Iron Dome; the system used to defend Israelis from incoming rocketfire. So this guy’s suggestion is to let millions of Jews die by getting bombed into oblivion?

You will have noticed that while there have been protests and unrest happening in the West Bank, there is not an active war. Why? Because they are not run by a death cult.

This war is horror. Not only for Arabs and Jews but also for people with a heart. Civilians have and will continue to die, both in Gaza and in Israel.

Here is the difference. Israel does not use its civilians as human shields. Hamas does. Israel tells the enemy where they will strike so civilians can evacuate. Hamas surprises its victims and also rapes and beheads them. Israeli leadership is in Israel. Hamas leadership is in Qatar, cowering in another country and using their own people as ‘martyrs’.

Let us not forget BOTH religious scripture and archaeological evidence show a sustained Jewish presence in our ancestral homeland. Throughout history, the land has been colonized by Romans, Persians, Byzantines, Turks and Arabs. All have passed through, Jews have remained.”

                                                                                                                                            – Will Silverstein

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
Two girls from Delta Delta Delta celebrate at the University of Iowa’s Bid Day in Hubbard Park in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The potential new members accepted their bids.
Letter to the Editor | There’s more to the story of the Greek Life system
Iowa City Council member Pauline Taylor listens to the election results during a primary election watch party at Sanctuary in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Taylor received 159 votes.
Letter to the Editor | Iowa City City Council candidate Pauline Taylor listens
Board members for the Iowa City Community School District listen to speakers during a meeting at the professional development center on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Letter to the Editor | Mitch Lingo makes his case to voters ahead of the school board elections
More in Opinions
The Iowa City Council holds a meeting in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Opinion | Local politics are wrongly overlooked
Photo Illustration by Jenna Galligan
Opinion | Social media influencers and the spread of mental health misinformation
Pro-Palestine protesters hold up signs to passing cars on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Israel-Hamas War started on Oct. 7.
Opinion | Israel’s military doesn’t deserve American taxpayer dollars
About the Contributor
Will Silverstein, DITV Sports Producer
Email: [email protected] Will Silverstein is a sports segment producer with DITV. He is a junior at the UI triple-majoring in journalism, international relations, and political science.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in