Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons

A bill, House File 2665, would allow the trapping, clubbing and skinning of raccoons.
March 25, 2024
Letter+to+the+Editor+%7C+Don%E2%80%99t+use+my+tax+dollars+to+kill+raccoons
iStock

This year’s raccoon bounty bill, House File 2665, is state-sanctioned, taxpayer-subsidized animal cruelty. The legislation’s goal is to incentivize the trapping, clubbing, and skinning of raccoons. Lawmakers in committees on the bill have said the fur trapping industry is hurting because of low sales. They also say that raccoons are eating too much corn.

The estimated cost of this farce is $860,000 a year. If someone wants fewer raccoons on their farm, they already have the legal ability to do what they want. Farmers can already hire a trapper. I shouldn’t have to pay for it. The state legislature has an opportunity to say no to nonsense like this. The bill should be tabled and shouldn’t even be given a chance for a vote. But when it does inevitably get called the floor, our state representatives should reject it. Please contact your legislators and tell them to vote no!

-Lynn Gallagher, Solon
