The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Daydrink Coffee to close downtown location
Iowa Board of Regents recommends approval to close UI learning centers
Sherry Bates elected as new Iowa Board of Regents president
Three takeaways from Iowa baseball’s win over Northern Illinois
Politics Notebook | Iowa Senate passes bill to regulate packaging for meat alternatives
Advertisement

Letter to the Editor | Daily Iowan presents a writing tutorial

University of Iowa alum Mike Hohenbrink responds to Feb. 28 Daily Iowan article.
February 28, 2024
Vince+Everett+Ellison+speaks+during+a+guest+lecture+at+the+IMU+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+26%2C+2024.+Ellison+is+a+conservative+speaker+invited+by+YAF+who+opposes+DEI+and+abortion.+Roughly+two+dozen+protesters+played+a+%E2%80%9Cbingo+board%E2%80%9D+made+out+of+Ellison%E2%80%99s+talking+points.
Ava Neumaier
Vince Everett Ellison speaks during a guest lecture at the IMU on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Ellison is a conservative speaker invited by YAF who opposes DEI and abortion. Roughly two dozen protesters played a “bingo board” made out of Ellison’s talking points.

I read the Feb. 28 Daily Iowan “IC residents protest conservative speaker” with interest on speaker Vince Ellison and wondered how the line governing the DI’s student journalists’ 1. Personal Biases might be balanced with 2. Accepted Journalistic Best Practices.

A better “How-to” on leaving personal feelings at the door could be found, I am sure, but nonetheless, this seemed to be trying quite diligently to reach ad astra.

To wit, the AP Stylebook notes “Use the modifiers anti-abortion or abortion-rights,” so I am unsure when the DI ditched Best Practice and began inserting “reproductive health care” as neutral language, ahem.

Likewise, having a headline that ignored the speaker, the entire point, in favor of focusing on his opponents, the writer’s clear favorite.

Third, that the writer could not include a single quote by the speaker? But quoted, extensively, from a detractor?

Way to go, UI Journalism!

Mike Hohenbrink

Clermont
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
From left; Iowa City High School seniors Vivian Shields, Penelope Wilmoth, and Kalea Seaton listen to a speaker during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.
Letter to the Editor | Children in Iowa schools deserve more protection
Councilor Megan Alter is pictured at an Iowa City City Council meeting at City Hall on Monday, June 6, 2022.
Letter to the Editor | Iowa City will not tolerate hate
Andrew Dunn speaks about discrimination against district 8 tenants during the Iowa City City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023.
Letter to the Editor | The way Iowa City elects City Councilors is broken — Here’s how we fix it
More in Opinions
Opinion | FAFSA is leading students away from financial aid
Opinion | FAFSA is leading students away from financial aid
Attendees plant flags during the Student Solidarity Walkout at the Pentacrest on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The demonstration was organized by the Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine.
Opinion | Reflecting on Israel’s genocide after four months of war
Thinkstock
Opinion | It is time to move on from toxic weight loss trends like Ozempic
About the Contributor
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a first-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English & Creative Writing. She was the Editor-in-Chief of her high school yearbook in New York, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of performances and student life.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in