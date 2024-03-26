The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Caitlin Clark breaks another scoring record in final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan lectures at UI
Iowa women’s basketball sneaks by West Virginia to Sweet 16 in low-scoring battle
Grassley discusses plan to up the number of legal immigrants at IC townhall
Iowa City school board to vote on Hills Elementary closure at Tuesday meeting
Advertisement

Letter to the Editor | UI students, expect to pay more for your health care in 2024

Some highlights in the UI’s Student Health Insurance Plan do not tell the complete story.
March 26, 2024
Letter+to+the+Editor+%7C+UI+students%2C+expect+to+pay+more+for+your+health+care+in+2024

On Dec. 19, University of Iowa Human Resources sent the following email:

“We are excited to announce that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) members will see lower premium costs with coverage that emphasizes preventive and mental health services. Your well-being matters, and this revamped SHIP provides top-notch care without breaking the bank. Stay healthy and financially sound during your academic journey at the University of Iowa.

Highlights of the new SHIP:

  • Lower monthly premium cost
  • Preventive services are fully covered.
  • $0 cost for in-network mental health office visits
  • Free access to Doctor on Demand telehealth (online medical providers for urgent & preventive care, mental health, and therapy)”

Those highlights do not tell the complete story, especially for students who rely on health care services to survive. In addition to reading this letter, I recommend that each student check if their providers will remain “in-network,” as visiting providers NOT “in-network” will cost you more money.

To be covered, you pay a monthly premium. For an individual in 2024, the premium will be $52 less per month ($624 for the year). For a student + family in 2024, the premium will be $427 less per month ($5,004 for the year). Note, this decline will be much less valuable to graduate assistants who pay premiums with pre-tax dollars.

Once insured, anyone who uses health care services will be subject to a deductible (how much you have to pay before insurance “kicks in”). The deductible increases from $300 per person to $500 per person. Once you meet the deductible, you’ll begin paying a proportion of each service. Sometimes this is a flat fee (“co-pay”). For in-network providers, you’ll pay ~$15 to $100 more per service. Sometimes you pay a percentage (“coinsurance”), which are 2-4x higher in 2024. To put this in context, for a $10,000 charge you would pay $2,000 to $3,000 more under the new plan.

Eventually you will hit a ceiling, or maximum out-of-pocket cost. This ceiling rises in 2024, for both health care and prescription costs. If you hit your maximum in 2024, your costs will rise $2,600-$6,600 for individuals and $1,500-$9,500 for families.

Unfortunately, a Ph.D. in Health Policy is often required to understand our health care “system.” As a health insurance scholar, I hope this letter illuminates how UI’s change might impact your health care costs in 2024.

— Jason Semprini, Ph.D.

Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Iowa College of Public Health
More to Discover
More in Letters to the Editor
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
Letter to the Editor | Don’t use my tax dollars to kill raccoons
Vince Everett Ellison speaks during a guest lecture at the IMU on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. Ellison is a conservative speaker invited by YAF who opposes DEI and abortion. Roughly two dozen protesters played a “bingo board” made out of Ellison’s talking points.
Letter to the Editor | Daily Iowan presents a writing tutorial
From left; Iowa City High School seniors Vivian Shields, Penelope Wilmoth, and Kalea Seaton listen to a speaker during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.
Letter to the Editor | Children in Iowa schools deserve more protection
More in Opinions
Train tracks in the morning fog.
Opinion | Corridor residents deserve CRANDIC train revival
Speakers of the Iowa Cancer Registry talk at the College of Public Health Building on Feb. 28, 2023. The Iowa Cancer Registry marks 50 years of servicing Iowans.
Opinion | Health consequences of excessive alcohol consumption must not be overlooked
Opinion | Its time to look for alternative assessment methods for college students
Opinion | It's time to look for alternative assessment methods for college students
More in Uncategorized
Nebraska 149-pound Ridge Lovett wrestles Iowa State University 149-pound Casey Swiderski during the third session of the NCAA men’s wrestling championships at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Lovett won by major decision, 14-4 and advanced to the semifinals.
Photos: Session three of the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships
Iowa City man arrested for stabbing
Iowa City man arrested for stabbing
Photos: Iowa baseball double header vs. Western Illinois
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in