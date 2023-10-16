Iowa City City Council candidate Pauline Taylor listens

I am writing to express my support for Pauline Taylor for re-election to Iowa City Council.

Pauline is currently serving her second term in District A. During her tenure the council has made significant strides in affordable housing, transit and climate action. Most recently, the council approved the fare free program for the Iowa City transit system resulting in a substantial increase in ridership.

As a nurse, Pauline cares deeply about the well-being of every person in the community. She truly understands the value of listening to people and is passionate that everyone deserves to have their voice be heard.

Pauline is the kind of person who quietly does the work of the office every day for the betterment of our community.

Pauline Taylor has earned my vote for another term.

Trish Nelson

Iowa City resident