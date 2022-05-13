Photos: Day one of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Jerod Ringwald, Photo Editor
May 13, 2022

The Iowa track and field team participated in day one of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday. The team advanced four men’s 400-meter hurdlers and four women to Sunday’s championship heat.

In the decathlon, a two-day event, Iowa’s Austin West leads the field after scoring 4,150 points. In second place, Michigan State’s Ryan Talbot earned 4,100 points.

Wisconsin leads in team scores in both men’s and women’s competitions with 17 points and 29 respectively.

051322_bigtentrackandfieldchampss_JR001
Gallery|26 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Athletes participate during day one of the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Minnesota Track & Field Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, May 13, 2022.
