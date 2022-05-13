Photos: Day one of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships

The Iowa track and field team participated in day one of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday. The team advanced four men’s 400-meter hurdlers and four women to Sunday’s championship heat.

In the decathlon, a two-day event, Iowa’s Austin West leads the field after scoring 4,150 points. In second place, Michigan State’s Ryan Talbot earned 4,100 points.

Wisconsin leads in team scores in both men’s and women’s competitions with 17 points and 29 respectively.