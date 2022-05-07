On the Record: May 6, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week.

Arts reporter, Ari Lessard, tells us about her story on Benjamin Percy, a former UI visiting professor and writer, who has worked on comics books such as Wolverine. Next, news reporter Cooper Worth discusses a story he wrote about an Iowa City surgeon being sued for negligence after a 2-year-old died following adenoid surgery. Then, executive editor Caleb McCullough talks about a long-form profile he wrote on U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. Finally, news reporter Kate Perez discusses the final part of her Iowa City Pedestrian Mall series, which looks at the future of the area.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.