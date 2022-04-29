On the Record: April 29, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” guest host and producer Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to discuss the latest stories from the week.

News reporter, Arabia Parkey, talks about her story on the Take Back the Night rally on Tuesday organized by the Women’s Resource Action Center. Then, news reporter Emily Delgado discusses her story about former Iowa City mayor Jim Throgmorton’s memoir about serving on the city council. Finally, news reporter Marandah Mangra-Dutcher talks about her story on a song written by a former Iowa football player that’s a contender to replace “Wave on Wave” as the Hawkeye Wave anthem.

Hosted and edited by Collin Yi.