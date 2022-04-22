Photos: ‘Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812’ dress rehearsal

Riverside Theatre in Iowa City hosted a dress rehearsal for Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 on Thursday, its first musical in over 12 years.

Directed by Chris Okiishi, a love story unfolds in Moscow, with Natasha Rostova, played by Niyati Deshpande, waiting for her husband to return when Anatole Kuragin, played by Tyler Jensen, swoops in, leaving family friend Pierre Bezukhov, played by Patrick DuLaney, to intervene.

Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, based on the book War and Peace, will debut Friday night and run until Sunday, May 8.