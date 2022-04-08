The Scoreboard: April 8, 2022

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by former Daily Iowan Photojournalist and former co-host of “The Scoreboard” Shivansh Ahuja. Hanson and Werner talk to Ahuja about his beloved Cincinnati Bengals and then discuss Ahuja’s journey at The Daily Iowan along with his most recent job shooting for Hawkeye Athletics. Ahuja describes how he went from a freshman trying to find his way to an award-winning photojournalist traveling to some of the nation’s premier collegiate sporting events.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.