Featured Photos: Spring cleaning

As spring starts to round the corner, University of Iowa facilities management employees were seen on the University of Iowa completing various tasks to prepare for the new season.

University of Iowa facilities management groundskeeper I Jose L. Ramirez was one of the groundskeepers working on Monday, April 4, 2022. While on the Pentacrest Ramirez used a leaf blower to clear sidewalks and said, “It’s something we need to do to keep it clean.”

Ramirez added that facilities management looks to start mowing around April 15.