Featured Photos: Spring cleaning

Ayrton Breckenridge, Photojournalist
April 4, 2022

As spring starts to round the corner, University of Iowa facilities management employees were seen on the University of Iowa completing various tasks to prepare for the new season. 

University of Iowa facilities management groundskeeper I Jose L. Ramirez was one of the groundskeepers working on Monday, April 4, 2022. While on the Pentacrest Ramirez used a leaf blower to clear sidewalks and said, “It’s something we need to do to keep it clean.”

Ramirez added that facilities management looks to start mowing around April 15.

Spring+Cleaning+Feature
Gallery|6 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
University of Iowa facilities management groundskeeper I Jose L. Ramirez uses a leaf blower to clear a sidewalk on the Pentacrest on Monday, April 4, 2022. Ramirez said, “It’s something we need to do to keep it clean” and added that facilities management may start mowing by April 15.
