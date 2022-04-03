Photos: 26th Annual University of Iowa Powwow

The Native American Student Association hosted the 26th Annual University of Iowa Powwow at the Field House in Iowa City on Saturday. About 460 participants, family members, and vendors congregated, ate food, and performed in dances and contests.

This was the first Powwow Attendee Tim Livingston, whose tribal affiliation is the Klamath Tribe from Oregon, attended since COVID-19 started. He said it felt good to dance again.

Rebecca Roberts, of the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, attended the UI Powwow with her children for them to learn their heritage. She said Powwows are important to see the culture of Native American people.

“It’s very important for the youth to see and learn,” Roberts said. “Learn the songs, learn the reason why the songs are, and learn the different styles of dancing. Everything has a meaning.”