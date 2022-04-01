The Scoreboard: April 1, 2022

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Robert Read to discuss the future of Iowa men’s basketball following the departures of forward Keegan Murray and point guard Joe Toussaint. Murray declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and Toussaint entered the transfer portal. Hanson and Werner also provide some predictions about the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 2022-23 lineup.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.