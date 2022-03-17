Twitter reactions to the Iowa men’s basketball team’s loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament

No. 5 seed Iowa lost, 67-63, to No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

Gabby Drees

Iowa guard Nick Sherod claps after Richmond regained possession of the ball during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Richmond Spiders at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Spiders beat the Hawkeyes, 67-63.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
March 17, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s season is over.

No. 5 seed Iowa lost, 67-63, to No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Four days after the Hawkeyes won their fourth game in four days and earned the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament title, they were stunned in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Days after the Hawkeyes broke the Big Ten Tournament record with 46 3-pointers in a four-day span in Indianapolis, they shot 36.4 percent from the floor and knocked down only six of their 29 attempts from deep. The nation’s second-best adjusted-efficiency offense scored only .9 points per possession and turned the ball over 11 times in its loss.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the game.

