Twitter reactions to the Iowa men’s basketball team’s loss to Richmond in the NCAA Tournament

Iowa guard Nick Sherod claps after Richmond regained possession of the ball during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Championship between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Richmond Spiders at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Spiders beat the Hawkeyes, 67-63.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Iowa men’s basketball team’s season is over.

No. 5 seed Iowa lost, 67-63, to No. 12 seed Richmond in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Four days after the Hawkeyes won their fourth game in four days and earned the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament title, they were stunned in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Days after the Hawkeyes broke the Big Ten Tournament record with 46 3-pointers in a four-day span in Indianapolis, they shot 36.4 percent from the floor and knocked down only six of their 29 attempts from deep. The nation’s second-best adjusted-efficiency offense scored only .9 points per possession and turned the ball over 11 times in its loss.

Here are some Twitter reactions from the game.

People wonder why Charlie Brown continuously tries to kick the ball knowing the history that Lucy pulls it away. This is Iowa fandom by definition. — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) March 17, 2022

Imaging trusting Iowa’s sports programs to do anything besides send serviceable right guards to the NFL — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) March 17, 2022

The Iowa no-call … 4 eyes

2 refs

1 foul

0 whistles pic.twitter.com/N2J045NmdQ — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 17, 2022

Iowa picked a suboptimal time to have its worst shooting day of the season — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2022

I saw some of y’all put Iowa as winning it all in their brackets pic.twitter.com/vxklL6r3O4 — Cesar! (@WhatsUpGuysItsC) March 17, 2022

I wrote what felt like an essay on how infuriating and embarrassing today was. But the players feel worse. And they know they played like shit. Don’t tweet at them or message them. We are all sad/mad/angry. — Hawkeye Recruiting (@Iowa_Recruiting) March 17, 2022

Four hip surgeries, two labrum tears, and a sacrificed baseball career between these two. No matter how you feel about them, they gave everything they had for Iowa Basketball. Thank you @JordanBo_3 @connor_m30 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/Od4yRWQHhb — dave (@IowaHoopsDave) March 17, 2022

Another March situation. No Sweet 16’s since 1999. That sucks. Today sucked. Hawks didn’t come ready to play and they lost. Credit Richmond they shut Iowa down. If the Hawks played an average game today they would’ve advanced. They were nowhere close to that. — Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk2) March 17, 2022

Don’t let Iowa losing to a 12 seed distract you from this https://t.co/sdLNLbNTGX — Cyclone Larry (@CycloneLarry69) March 17, 2022

Well shit…fun watching these guys all year without a doubt. — Tyler Barnes (@TylerBarnesIOWA) March 17, 2022

6 of 29 from 3. 6 of 29 from 3. I get being upset about officiating. I do. But that stat can’t be ignored. If Iowa only makes 10, it’s still below its average, but it would have been enough today. — Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) March 17, 2022

Iowa is just the latest argument that winning a conference championship – especially in a league as grueling as the B1G and having to play four games in four days – could very easily be more of a curse than a blessing in the Big Dance. There are exceptions to that, but not many. — Eric Pratt (@ByEricPratt) March 17, 2022

What part of “you have to make shots to win in the NCAA tournament” does Iowa not understand — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 17, 2022

My brackets are all cooked, money was lost, and I won’t have any games to look forward to when I get back to Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/egUmjhxTV0 — Dallas🦉 (@DallasJonesy) March 17, 2022