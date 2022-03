This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner are joined by Daily Iowan Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson to preview the Iowa women’s basketball team’s upcoming Big Ten Tournament appearance. Later in the show, Hanson and Werner break down the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s Big Ten Championship lineup.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.