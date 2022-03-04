Photos: 2022 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Iowa vs. Northwestern

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 72-59 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The two teams beat each other on the road earlier this season but both failed to win at home.

Iowa guard Kate Martin earned a season-high 15 points and a season-high six assists. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said about Kate Martin, “she’s our glue. She’s our captain, and she does a lot for this team.”

Northwestern guard Veronica Burton earned a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Recently having earned the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, she collected three steals and four blocks. “I think we did a great job of pressuring them, not really getting them the easy look that they’re able to get often.”

Iowa advances to the next round of the tournament, facing No. 6 Nebraska on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 5 p.m.