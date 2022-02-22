Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball defeated No. 10 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday. The Hawkeyes improved to 18-7 after defeating the Hoosiers, 88-82.

Iowa center Monika Czinano led the team in scoring with 31 points. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark followed closely with 29 points. Combined, the two players accounted for nearly 70% of Iowa’s point total.

The Hawkeyes will play the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022