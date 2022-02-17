Gov. Reynolds signs public education funding bill into law

House File 2316 is the first bill the governor has signed this legislative session.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivers the Condition of the State Address at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. During the State Address, Reynolds spoke about childcare, Iowa teachers, material taught in schools, unemployment, tax cuts, and more.

Gov Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law on Thursday that increases the state’s public education budget for fiscal year 2023 by 2.5 percent per pupil.

House File 2316 is the first bill the governor has signed this legislative session. On Tuesday it passed in the Senate in a 31-17 party line vote after passing in the House last week with a 57-39 vote, and two Republicans voting no with Democrats.

“Providing a quality education for the next generation of Iowans is one of our most important responsibilities,” said Reynolds in a prepared statement. “The state’s significant and responsible funding increases year-over-year for more than a decade helps ensure that Iowa has the strong public education system necessary to support the success of our students and our state.”

The increase will create $159 million in new money for Iowa’s public schools. A press release from the governor’s office said $3.6 billion will fund public education in 2023.

On Thursday Reynolds also shared information for educators, child-care providers and law enforcement officers to receive the $1,000 retention bonuses she mentioned in her condition of the state. The Department of Education will issue payments to teachers who worked through the pandemic and will continue teaching next year.