Photos: No. 22 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 13 Maryland

The No. 13 Maryland Terrapins defeated the No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes, 81-69, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. The Terrapins kept their winning streak alive, improving to eight straight wins.

Iowa held the lead for roughly six minutes in the first quarter before giving it up to Maryland, with the Terrapins scoring five more points in the first quarter than the Hawkeyes.

Maryland defense kept Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark to 19 points, her second lowest of the season. Maryland forward Angel Reese scored her 14th double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

In the fourth quarter, Iowa whittled down Maryland’s lead to five points, but back-to-back shots by Maryland forward Angel Reese and point guard Katie Benzan put back some distance.

Iowa will face the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, Ind., at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 19.