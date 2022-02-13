Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 12 Oklahoma State at the Bout at the Ballpark on Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Iowa has won six of the last eight match-ups against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys began the dual with an early lead 6-0 after Iowa’s Jesse Ybarra and Austin DeSanto both lost to their opponent by decision. No. 3 DeSanto wrestled against Oklahoma State’s No. 2 Daton Fix in the third match-up of the two opponents in their collegiate career. Fix won by decision, 5-3.

Iowa won seven of the ten matches, two of which were major decisions. This is the last non-conference dual of the 2021-2022 wrestling season for the Hawkeyes.

The Bout at the Ballpark event consisted of wrestlers at the collegiate and international level with Team USA men’s and women’s teams taking on a showcase of top-ranked wrestlers from around the world. This is the first time a wrestling event at the collegiate level has taken place at a baseball stadium. Over 12,000 fans attended the event.

The Iowa wrestling team competes in Lincoln, Neb. next Sunday for their last dual of the season as they take on the No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers. The event broadcasts live on BTN at 6 p.m.