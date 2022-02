This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner break down the latest Iowa Athletics news. The pair talk about the Iowa women’s basketball team’s pursuit of a win over a ranked team and the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s upcoming “Bout at the Ballpark” dual against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.