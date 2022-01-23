Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational track and field meet

The University of Iowa hosted the 2022 Larry Wieczorek Invitational track meet at the University of Iowa’s Recreation Building on Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22. Wisconsin, Northern Iowa, Baylor, Purdue, Gonzaga, and Wartburg participated in the meet.

Both LaSarah Hargrove and Kalen Walker broke the UI record in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.31 seconds and 6.67 seconds, respectively. Jenoah McKiver ran the 600-meter with a time of 1:16.08 and broke the UI, meet, and facility record, and holds the fastest time in the Big Ten this season. Along with that, 58 Hawkeyes beat their own personal records.

Iowa’s next track meet is at the Razorback Invitational at Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Jan. 28-29th, 2022.