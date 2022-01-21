Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling at No. 6 Ohio State

The No. 2 Iowa wrestlers faced No. 6 Ohio State at the Covelli Center in Columbus, OH on Friday, Jan 21, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 21-12, marking Iowa’s 29th consecutive dual win.

Iowa’s 133-pound No. 3 Austin DeSanto returned to the mat for his first dual since the Jan 7 dual against Minnesota in Iowa City. DeSanto defeated Ohio State’s Dylan Kuntz by technical fall 19-4.

Also returning to the mat was Iowa’s 141-pound No. 2 Jaydin Eierman in his first dual since the Jan 9 dual against Purdue in Iowa City. Eierman defeated Ohio State’s No. 23 Dylan D’Emilio by decision 4-0.

Iowa’s previously undefeated 165-pound No. 1 Alex Marinelli fell to Ohio State’s No. 7 Carson Kharchla.