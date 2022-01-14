Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 23 Northwestern

No. 2 Iowa competed against No. 23 Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 33-6.

Iowa’s 125-pound No. 12 Drake Ayala defeated Northwestern’s No. 7 Michael DeAugustino by decision 6-5 for his second consecutive win against a top 10 opponent.

Cullen Schriever made his varsity debut for Iowa, removing his redshirt to wrestle at 133. Shriever fell to Northwestern’s No. 9 Chris Cannon.

Iowa’s 165-pound No. 1 Alex Marinelli won by forfeit.

The Hawkeyes will compete against Illinois in Champaign, IL on Sunday, Jan. 16.