Photos: 2022 Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament – day two

During the final day of the Southern Scuffle tournament, eight Iowa wrestlers finished sixth or better in their respective weight classes. Three finished in the top four.

Drake Ayala (125) finished third, Cullan Schriever (133) finished fourth, Wyatt Henson (141) finished fifth, Patrick Kennedy (165) finished sixth, Brennan Swafford (174) finished sixth, and Aaron Costello (285) finished fourth.

A key moment during the tournament was Ayala’s match for third place. After two periods of wrestling with Missouri’s Noah Surtin, Ayala faced a seven-point deficit. Ayala gained all of his points in the third period, defeating Surtin, 14-10.

Iowa wrestles Minnesota next on Jan. 7 in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.