Photos: No. 15 Iowa women’s basketball vs. IUPUI

The Indiana University-Purdue University Jaguars defeated the No. 15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 74-73, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Iowa led in points during the first three quarters. IUPUI erased a 17-point Hawkeye lead in the fourth quarter. “We have a 15-point lead going into the fourth quarter and they just kind of really, really outplayed us,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said during a press conference following the game.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark also commented on fourth quarter. “It seemed like we were trying not to lose in a sense… I think we got stagnant on offense.” As a team, Iowa shot 29-63 in field goals, 4-22 in three-pointers, and 11-14 in free throws.

IUPUI forward Macee Williams and guard Rachel McLimore both led the Jaguars in points with a combined 38 points. Iowa center Monika Czinano led the Hawkeyes in points with 23.