Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling at 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals day two
December 21, 2021
The No. 1 ranked University of Iowa. wrestling team defeated No. 5 ranked North Carolina State at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State University on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the NC State Wolfpack 19-15. Iowa won six of the ten matches.
The inaugural collegiate dual event resulted in Iowa’s 21-24th straight dual win.
Iowa next wrestles at Midlands in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Dec. 29-30.