Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling at 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals day two

Ryan Adams, Photojournalist
December 21, 2021

The No.  1 ranked University of Iowa. wrestling team defeated No. 5 ranked North Carolina State at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State University on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the NC State Wolfpack 19-15. Iowa won six of the ten matches.

The inaugural collegiate dual event resulted in Iowa’s 21-24th straight dual win.

Iowa next wrestles at Midlands in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Dec. 29-30.

 

Ryan Adams
Iowa's Jesse Ybarra listens to the national anthem played before the red pool championship match-up of the National Collegiate Duals between Iowa and North Carolina State at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, FL on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the fifth-ranked Wolfpack 19-15.
