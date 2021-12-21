Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling at 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals day one

Gallery | 14 Photos Jenna Galligan Wrestlers compete during the first day of the National Collegiate Duals at Raider Arena at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, FL on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated Central Michigan 44-0 and Lehigh 28-7.

The No. 1 ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 17 Lehigh and Central Michigan at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State University on Monday, Dec. 20.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee returned to the mat for the first time since winning a National Championship in March last season. The 125-pound senior defeated Central Michigan’s Brock Bergelin, 17-0, and Lehigh’s Jaret Lane, 8-0.

The Hawkeyes defeated Central Michigan, 44-0, and Lehigh 28-7. Iowa won 18 of 20 individual matchups.

Iowa takes on No. 5 North Carolina State in the 2021 Journeymen Wrestling Collegiate Duals Red Pool Championship on Tuesday, Dec. 21.