Photos: Jimmy Grant Invitational track & field meet

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes Track and Field team hosted teams consisting of Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Drake, Wisconsin and unattached competitors on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The teams competed against each other in the annual Jimmy Grant Invitational inside the Iowa Recreation Building in Iowa City.

In the field, Iowa’s Amanda Howe broke Iowa alumna Lausauga Tausaga’s 20.19-meter women’s weight throw record with a 20.67-meter throw of her own. Iowa runner James Carter set a new record in the long jump with a 7.49-meter leap.

Iowa also broke several running records with Hawkeye Jenoah Mckiver beating Jim Warren’s 2020 600-meter dash record with 1:17.44. The time was .44 seconds faster than Warren ran. In the women’s 1000-meter dash, Iowa’s Mallory King beat out teammates Amber Aesoph and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch with a 2:50.46 time.

Iowa’s Nick Trainer and Max Murphy both broke the Jimmy Grant Invitational one-mile run record time of 4:09.99 set by Kevin Kelly from Drake in 2018. Murphy holds the new record at 4:08.71. The Iowa 4×400 meter relay team broke a record of their own with a 3:11.26 finish time.

Iowa will compete in the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.