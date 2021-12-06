Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 13 Iowa State

No. 1 Iowa wrestling competed in the annual CyHawk dual against No. 13 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 22-11.

Iowa has won the last 17 matches against the Cyclones, with the Dan Gable Traveling Trophy having remained in Iowa’s possession since its inception. Iowa won six of its 10 matchups in Hilton Coliseum on Sunday.

Throughout the game, both Iowa and Iowa State wrestlers exchanged words and Iowa’s assistant coach Terry Brands ran over to the Iowa State side and talking with the Cyclones. Iowa lost a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the game ended.

Iowa will head to the Rokfin Duals in Destin, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2021 and Dec. 21, 2021.