Daily+Iowan+to+host+forum+ahead+of+legislative+session

Johnson County senators and representatives will answer questions in an open forum Wednesday.

Legislators representing Johnson County in Des Moines will discuss education issues in the upcoming legislative session in a forum hosted by the Daily Iowan politics team.

The forum, which is free and open to the public, will take place Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:00 p.m. in the Iowa City Public Library, Meeting Room A. The event will also be livestreamed on the DI’s YouTube page.

Face masks are required inside the library.

Lawmakers will discuss several topics including education, state appropriations, and COVID-19 and vaccine policy. Members of the public will be invited to ask questions in the forum.

The Daily Iowan invited eight Johnson County senators and representatives to the event. As of Nov. 28, Sen. Joe Bolkcom, Rep. Christina Bohannan, Rep. Mary Mascher, all Democrats representing Iowa City, and Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, have confirmed they’ll attend.

The 2022 session will be the last for Bolkcom, Bohannan, and Mascher. Bolkcom and Mascher have announced they will not run for reelection, and Bohannan is seeking higher office, running for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.