Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Kansas City Mavericks

The Iowa Heartlanders hosted and defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-1 at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. While the Heartlanders lost a game on the road against the Mavericks earlier this year, the Heartlanders have yet to be defeated while hosting the Mavericks.

Kansas City Maverick goalie Daniil Chechelev, in his third start of the season, faced 47 shots attempted by the Iowa Heartlanders and gave up four goals to the Iowa offense. Iowa Heartlander forward Kris Bennett scored two goals during the game, bringing his total goals made during the season to eight.

Iowa faces the Wheeling Nailers Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 at home after losing in overtime earlier during the season.