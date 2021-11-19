Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois football game

The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will air on FS1.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson celebrates with his father after a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Goodson’s longest carry went for 41 yards.The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12.

The No. 17 Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium for a Senior Day matchup against Illinois on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have defeated the Fighting Illini in seven straight meetings, and Illinois hasn’t won in Kinnick Stadium since 1999. Iowa is seeking to extend both of those streaks on Saturday. Below is game and betting information for Saturday’s Week 12 game.

Matchup: Illinois (4-6 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) vs. No. 17 Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Cloudy, mid-50s

TV: FS1

Announcers: Adam Alexander (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/XM Channel 391

Betting information: Line: IOWA -12.5 | O/U: 39

