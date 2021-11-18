Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12

Assistant Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s conference matchups and updates DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings.

Here are the full rankings, along with start times and betting information for each game.

Ohio State — All roads lead back to Ohio State on top. Michigan — Head-to-heads don’t matter anymore. Michigan State — Don’t worry, Sparty. You’re still at least somewhat good. Wisconsin — The people want Danny Vanden Boom. Give us Danny Vanden Boom. Iowa — The Hawkeyes were good until they weren’t. Minnesota — Pigs fare better in Iowa, anyway. Penn State — Penn State and Illinois have identical conference records. I don’t like that. Purdue — Maybe Tyrone Tracy can take David Bell’s spot when he goes to the NFL. Maryland — Go home, basketball school. Rutgers — I still forget that Rutgers is even in this conference. Illinois — The Illini are good at one sport, and it ain’t football. Nebraska — The best team that never actually wins a game. Northwestern — I am once again asking for the Wildcats to defend the run. Indiana — The Hoosiers girlbossed a bit too close to the sun and now they have an 0-7 conference record.

Week 12 Big Ten matchups

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -19 | O/U: 66.5

Just about the only Big Ten football game worth watching this weekend.

Purdue @ Northwestern

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PUR -12 | O/U: 48.5

The Wildcats and Boilermakers are playing on a baseball field, and the game is on … the regional version of Big Ten Network.

Rutgers @ Penn State

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PSU: – 17 | O/U: 47

I tried to think of a good one-liner for this, but then I couldn’t ~muster~ one up.

Illinois @ Iowa

When/where to watch: Saturday at 1 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IOWA -12 | O/U: 38.5

Death, taxes, and Iowa’s over/under’s being fewer than 40 points

Michigan @ Maryland

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MICH -15 | O/U: 56

I have no feelings about this game.

Nebraska @ Wisconsin

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | WISC – 9.5 | O/U: 42

The only time the Huskers are on a national network is when they’re about to be blown out by an actual good team.

Minnesota @ Indiana

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | MINN -7 | O/U: 43.5

Five dollar tickets! Get your Big Ten football five dollar tickets here!