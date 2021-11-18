On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 12 games

DI staff members picked the Minnesota vs. No. 17 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the 12th week of the season.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Iowa-Illinois matchup — as well as four other contests — below.

Illinois vs. No. 17 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (29-21): Iowa — Let Bielema Zoom-coach from the sideline.

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (33-17): Iowa — Iowa’s wheelin’ and Padealin’ now.

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (27-23): Iowa — I’d love to be in Hlastrodamus but Illinois would be a stupid pick.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (25-25): Iowa — Padilla is undefeated as a starter.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (28-22): Iowa — Idc how they win at this point.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (31-19): Iowa — Hawkeyes go out winners at home.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (33-17): Iowa — Iowa hasn’t lost to Illinois in Kinnick since ‘99.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State

Read: Ohio State — The Spartans will actually be ranked above the Wolverines after this loss.

Hanson: Ohio State — Michigan State and Iowa both have Purdue disease.

Peterson: Ohio State — I could’ve gone to a top-five football school, but I picked ~corn~ instead.

Werner: Ohio State — The Buckeyes still run the conference.

Cook: Ohio State — They beat Purdue. Good for them.

Bohnenkamp: Ohio State — Buckeyes are clearly the best team in the East.

Brummond: Ohio State — Sparty, it was fun while it lasted.

Iowa State vs. No. 13 Oklahoma

Read: Iowa State — The Cyclones, for whatever reason, are good at beating the Sooners.

Hanson: Iowa State — How does Iowa State always win this game?

Peterson: Iowa State — Oklahoma’s midseason tailspin starts now.

Werner: Oklahoma — How does Iowa State have four losses? Lol.

Cook: Iowa State — Bye boomer (I’m still a Caleb Williams fan despite last weekend).

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — Cyclones could end the season with five losses.

Brummond: Oklahoma — Ames’ greatest team is in trouble.

SMU vs. No. 5 Cincinnati

Read: Cincinnati — How much does Gary Barta want the Bearcats to lose?

Hanson: Cincinnati — I still don’t think the Bearcats belong in the CFP.

Peterson: Cincinnati — I saw a bear in the woods once.

Werner: Cincinnati — Again, shout out Shivansh.

Cook: Cincinnati — I’m sorry for the disrespect you’ve been through this season.

Bohnenkamp: Cincinnati — Still trying to make a playoff case.

Brummond: Cincinnati — “Set aside watching the games,” what more can Cincy do?

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

Read: Utah — Utah beat Stanford, 52-7. Stanford beat Oregon earlier this season.

Hanson: Utah — At least these teams are in the ~Alliance~.

Peterson: Oregon — Sedona Prince sighting except it’s in Utah, and it’s football.

Werner: Oregon — This game is on too late for me.

Cook: Oregon — I’ll never forget Oregon lost to Stanford this season.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon — A Ducks’ road win helps the CFP cause.

Brummond: Utah — Pac-12 chaos is the best chaos.