Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ has fans happy, free, confused and lonely all at once

Last Friday, Taylor Swift released ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ shortly after releasing her re-recording of her 2012 album Red. The film took the audience through a whirlwind experience that explained the premise of the song.

Last Friday, fans were gifted the original 10-minute version of the heart-wrenching breakup song they know all too well, but the real tear-jerking release came later in the day. All Too Well: The Short Film, directed and written by Taylor Swift, left no lyric unexplored — and no fan with a dry eye.

All Too Well: The Short Film premiered last Friday at 7 p.m. at AMC 13 in New York City and on YouTube, shortly after Swift’s re-recording of Red was released.

Since its first release in 2012, All Too Well has been a fan favorite among Swifties. The song expresses a young woman’s heartbreak after a failed relationship with a man much older than her. Those who didn’t grasp the premise of the song beforehand will undoubtedly understand after watching the film.

To play the nameless couple, Swift cast Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, and Dylan O’Brien, known for Teen Wolf and The Maze Runner Trilogy. The two actors have an 11-year age difference, which adds to the integrity of the story conveyed.

On the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers, Swift said that after coming up with the concept for the film, she couldn’t have imagined any other actors fulfilling these roles.

“If Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would’ve made it, I don’t think I would’ve made the film,” she said.

Before watching the film, this might have sounded a bit dramatic. But after? Sink and O’Brien sincerely made this film the powerful experience that it was and without them, the film just wouldn’t have been so effective.

The only scene with dialogue in the film was a fight between Sink and O’Brien’s characters about how he acted differently around his friends, and how she felt out of place. This scene was remarkable in everything from Sink doing the dishes to O’Brien gaslighting her into thinking her feelings were in her head.

“I don’t think I’m making you feel that way, I think you’re making yourself feel that way,” he said in the film.

The scene ends with O’Brien’s character profusely apologizing to Sink’s character as she starts to cry.

It’s the same feeling as an older sibling hurting their younger one and screaming “I’m sorry” over and over again before they can tell mom. I mean this in a good way – the apology was delivered desperately like she might leave, but too prideful to have actually meant it.

Another mention-worthy moment is Sink’s character sobbing on her bed post-breakup. As embarrassing as the “ugly cry” is, Sink is far from the first girl to do so while “All Too Well” plays in the background. This scene brought a layer of authenticity the rest of the production didn’t lack, but pushed the film that much further into greatness.

Whether as simple as O’Brien and Sink dancing around the kitchen to the lyrics “dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light,” to as complex as the themes of autumn and the aforementioned scarf from the song, the actions on screen perfectly reflected Swift’s lyrics throughout the film.

The film ends with Taylor Swift appearing as an older version of Sink’s character 13 years later, having written a book about the experience titled All Too Well.

I did not see this coming, and I’m not sure if I hate or love the concept. What I do love is the older version of O’Brien’s character appearing outside, wearing the scarf from the beginning of the film. This felt like a way to address closure in a situation like this, and if it ever completely exists.

From top to bottom, All Too Well: The Short Film told a story I thought I already understood in a way that was much more moving than the already beyond-belief song, and had me and Taylor Swift fans everywhere laughing, crying, and watching on repeat.