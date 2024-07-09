Opinion | Why we need small musical theater productions

Imagine sitting in the audience of a new theater production, heart beating with anticipation and excitement as the lights begin to dim and the curtain begins to rise. Hundreds of other people are feeling the exact same way — ready to be awed by the show they are about to see.

Every year, millions of people flock to Broadway shows across the country, eager to see popular theater stars and stories come to life on stage. In fact, between June 2022 and May 2023, there were 12.3 million Broadway admissions, the closest to the record-breaking 14.77 million 2018-19 season since the pandemic.

A little over a week ago I attended one such Broadway show myself, as I enjoyed New York City’s production of “The Great Gatsby.”

However, it is not just the large shows with the famous names that are important.

Several smaller-scale theater productions occur every year and do a good job of keeping the industry alive and well, especially for those who don’t live close to larger theaters.

Musical theater itself is vitally important to the entertainment industry. Songs can cause people to feel and relate to the emotions of the characters on stage.

Even those who have no prior interest in the storyline of the show they are seeing can often find a favorite song they enjoyed within the production.

The lyrics and musical scores are also cleverly written to convey specific emotions and amplify the feelings of certain characters. Musical theater shows have a healthy amount of dialogue as well, so if the songs ever become difficult to follow, the spoken lines can help steer audiences back on track.

The power brought forward through music is not just confined to Broadway titles. Smaller theaters have exactly the same effect on the audiences. In fact, due to the smaller scale of the production, the effect of an off-Broadway show can sometimes even feel more intimate than that of a larger one.

However, the audience members are not the only ones who benefit from smaller-scale theater productions. The actors who take center stage at them also reap the benefits.

In New York alone, off-Broadway theater organizations are responsible for 3,000 jobs and have several hundred locations.

There are many talented singers in the world and only a limited number of Broadway roles. Going on Broadway requires actors to dedicate most of their time to playing their part as well as travel with their production if their show were to go on tour.

For many people, taking part in a smaller production scratches that musical theater itch while also allowing them time to do other things and partake in their dream with less intensity.

Several smaller theaters will also offer acting classes or voice lessons for people who have a passion for singing and acting and are just starting out.

Perhaps most importantly, smaller theaters keep passion and interest in the performing arts growing. They offer roles and jobs to those on stage and to those who wish to help out by designing sets or joining the stage crew.

They also get people to come through the doors by advertising and promoting to the local community. Not everyone is going to like every show they see, but enough will enjoy their experience and continue returning for future productions.

Not every production is ultra-famous, boasting popular actors in leading roles.

But every production is important.