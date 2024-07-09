The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Review | Sink your teeth into season two of ‘Interview with the Vampire’

The newest ‘Interview with the Vampire’ season tackles life in Paris in the 1800s by continuing the dark story of trio Louis, Claudia, and Lestat.
Taj Young, News Reporter
July 9, 2024
A+FilmScene+employee+cleans+the+empty+theatre+after+the+premiere+of+The+Daily+Iowan+Documentary+Workshop%E2%80%99s+feature+film%2C+Lost+In+The+In-between%3A+Graduating+Into+2020%2C+at+the+Chauncey+at+FilmScene+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+May+4%2C+2023.+The+film+follows+five+Iowa+graduates+as+they+find+their+place+in+the+world+post+graduation+during+a+global+pandemic.+
Cody Blissett
A FilmScene employee cleans the empty theatre after the premiere of The Daily Iowan Documentary Workshop’s feature film, Lost In The In-between: Graduating Into 2020, at the Chauncey at FilmScene in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The film follows five Iowa graduates as they find their place in the world post graduation during a global pandemic.

“Interview with the Vampire” delivered another hard-hitting season with all the spectacle and bloodshed that one could expect. With the finale of Louis DuPont Du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson, and his story in the series, I found myself entranced by the seamless mixture of jazz and cinema that gives this series new life.

I loved the first season — especially with the cliffhanger. Seeing the once-thought assistant Rashid, portrayed by Assad Zaman, turn out to be a vampire named Armand revealed yet another page to the already thick story.

Being a fan of Anne Rice’s original book of the same name or seeing Neil Jordan’s 1994 adaptation of the story, the storyline and cliffhanger were something to be expected. However, the flashbacks and the amazing chemistry between Anderson and Zaman created a tension that kept me hooked.

The season starts out in the trenches, with the new addition of Claudia – portrayed by Delainey Hayles — and Louis. This season did a lot in terms of answering questions created from the first season, providing a captivating love story, and crafting blood-chilling scenes that haunt the senses way after the TV is turned off for the night.

Louis and Claudia’s exploits throughout 1800s France and seeing them start their life from scratch, escaping the ever-lurking eyes of Lestat De Lioncourt – played by Sam Reid — felt almost jovial. It took a stark turn from the first season of begging, petty murder, and the bleeding passion between Louis and Lestat to the now-shared love between Louis and Armand.

This season Louis spirals as he continues to recall his life story with Armand for Daniel to publish. The show creates a new context as Armand recalls the memories with Louis but, at the same time, holds secrets that even Louis does not know.

With this season ending, it accomplished something the 1994 movie never did. It created a long-lasting impression on the story and fleshed out Louis DuPont Du Lac as a layered character. Each performance brings something new and enticing as the story pushes through those dark nights.

Even for the uninitiated to Anne Rice’s stories, it is the perfect jumping point for some of her other works, including “Queen of the Damned.”

They even give you a short glimpse into what that may look like.

This being the end of Louis’ story is the perfect time to gorge yourself on the series and see this twisted tale laid out before Daniel. I am surely going to binge-watch it again and again.

About the Contributor
Cody Blissett
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
