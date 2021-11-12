Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Minnesota football game

The Hawkeyes and the Gophers are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferenzt and members of the Iowa football team walk onto the field before a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 23-19.

The No. 20 Iowa football team is seeking to extend its winning streak over Minnesota in a clash between the Big Ten West rivals at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight games against the Gophers. A seventh consecutive win in the series would give Iowa a tiebreaker over Minnesota in the Big Ten West race. Below is game and betting information for Saturday’s Week 11 rivalry game.

Also be sure to check out stories from this week’s Pregame edition.

Matchup: Minnesota (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 20 Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Cloudy, high 30s

TV: BTN

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (analyst), Rick Pizzo (reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 108/XM Channel 195

Betting information: Line: IOWA -4.5 | O/U: 37

