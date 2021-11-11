Around the Big Ten: Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 11
Sports Reporter Chris Werner previews this weekend’s conference matchups and provides the DI’s Big Ten Power Rankings ahead of the 11th week of the season.
November 11, 2021
Daily Iowan Sports Reporter Chris Werner ranked all 14 Big Ten football teams and previewed every Week 11 conference contest in the 11th edition of Around the Big Ten this season.
Here are the full rankings, along with start time and betting information for every game.
Big Ten Power Rankings Week 11
- Ohio State — This wasn’t hard
- Michigan — I guess that loss to Michigan State looks worse now?
- Michigan State — I mean, Purdue’s gonna Purdue.
- Wisconsin — Did we think the Badgers would never hit their stride?
- Penn State — The Nittany Lions are always supposed to be great and end up in the middle of the pack. This year is no exception.
- Purdue — I don’t know anymore.
- Iowa — Wow! You beat Northwestern!
- Illinois — Bielema’s boys can play some ball.
- Minnesota — “I don’t understand the tie under the quarter zip.” – Robert Read.
- Nebraska — The best team in the country that doesn’t win games.
- Indiana — I’ve stopped following the Hoosiers. I’m not sad about it.
- Maryland — I mean, better than Rutgers and Northwestern.
- Rutgers — How did this team beat Illinois?
- Northwestern — Oof.
Week 11 Big Ten matchups
Rutgers vs. Indiana
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m on BTN | Line: IU -7.0 | O/U 42
Don’t watch this game if you can help it.
No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: EVEN | O/U 49
If you want to watch Big Ten football this week, this is the game.
Northwestern vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line WISC -24.5 | O/U 41
You read that spread correctly.
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 19 Purdue
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 on ABC | Line: OSU -20.0 | O/U 62
Alright Purdue, do it again. I dare you.
Minnesota vs. No. 20 Iowa
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IOWA -5.5 | O/U 37
A mobile quarterback? It can’t be.
Maryland vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3:00 on FOX | Line: MSU -13.0 | O/U 62
Should be a nice bounce back for the bunch from East Lansing.