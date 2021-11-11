On the Line: Daily Iowan football staff picks Week 11 games

DI staff members picked the Minnesota vs. No. 20 Iowa game, as well as four other contests from the 11th week of the season.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson hurdles Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

The Daily Iowan football staff picks five football games every week as part of our Pregame edition. Read how the staff picked the Iowa-Minnesota matchup — as well as four other contests — below.

Minnesota vs. No. 20 Iowa

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (26-19): Iowa — How long until Hawkeye fans ask for Deuce to start?

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (30-15): Iowa — Do the Hawks have a QB now?

Chloe Peterson, Assistant Sports Editor (24-21): Iowa — I love that hawk that will be on this field.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (24-21): Iowa — You can’t lose to Illinois and expect me to pick you.

Destinee Cook, DITV Sports Director (25-20): Iowa — Padilla this, Petras that … just play football.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (28-17): Iowa — Can’t wait to deal with all the QB tweets.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (30-15): Iowa — I hope Kirk saves his timeouts for the final minute.

No. 6 Michigan vs. Penn State

Read: Michigan — I want at least 10 (ten) overtimes out of this game.

Hanson: Michigan — Are either of these teams legit?

Peterson: Michigan — WE ARE bad.

Werner: Penn State — Hard to pick against the Nittany Lions at home.

Cook: Michigan — Go blue.

Bohnenkamp: Penn State — Maybe the Nittany Lions have finally recovered from the Iowa loss.

Brummond: Michigan — I’m still not counting Michigan out in the Big Ten East.

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Baylor

Read: Oklahoma — The OU Daily monitored OU’s quarterback situation with binoculars. Hmm…

Hanson: Oklahoma — Baylor is a fake team.

Peterson: Oklahoma — I just want both teams to have fun.

Werner: Oklahoma — I can only root for the Bears once a weekend.

Cook: Oklahoma — I’m a Caleb Williams supporter.

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — Sooners need to keep winning for a CFP chance.

Brummond: Oklahoma — Why does the playoff committee not like Oklahoma?

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Ole Miss

Read: Texas A&M — I’d love observing a Kirk Ferentz-Lane Kiffin conversation.

Hanson: Texas A&M — A&M > Alabama > Ole Miss.

Peterson: Texas A&M — Yeah, sports!

Werner: Texas A&M — In the SEC, there’s Georgia, ‘Bama, and everybody else.

Cook: Texas A&M — I’m not in a hotty toddy mood right now.

Bohnenkamp: Ole Miss — Speaking of tweets, things kind of went wrong this weekend.

Brummond: Texas A&M — Iowa could see one of these teams come bowl season.

No. 16 NC State vs. No. 12 Wake Forest

Read: Wake Forest — The world wasn’t ready for undefeated Wake Forest.

Hanson: Wake Forest — Can Wake lose two straight games to NC teams?

Peterson: Wake Forest — I stand by my statement that Demon Deacons is a terrible nickname.

Werner: NC State — Wake Forest finally woke up from the dream.

Cook: Wake Forest — I didn’t forget about your cute undefeated moment. Rip.

Bohnenkamp: Wake Forest — It was a nice undefeated run for Wake Forest.

Brummond: Wake Forest — Wake’s offense is too much.