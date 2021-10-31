Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Northwestern

October 31, 2021

Iowa seniors pose with their family at a field hockey game between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field on Oct. 29, 2021. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1.
