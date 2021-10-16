Photos: No. 1 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 2 Michigan

Jeff Sigmund, Photojournalist
October 16, 2021

101521-IowaMichiganFieldHocky-JS001
Gallery|25 Photos
Jeff Sigmund
Iowa players huddle before a field hockey game between No.1 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wolverines 2-1 in double overtime and a shootout.
