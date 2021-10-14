Photos: North Liberty UIHC groundbreaking ceremony

A crowd watches a groundbreaking ceremony at the North Liberty University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics construction site on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Many leaders attended this event including Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson, CEO of UIHC Suresh Gunasekaran, the Iowa Board of Regents, and more. The new facility is set to include procedure rooms, emergency care rooms, laboratories, outpatient clinics, a pharmacy, advanced diagnostic imaging and teaching/research space.